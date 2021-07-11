Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 352,683 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 925,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,683 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $194,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.77. 2,009,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

