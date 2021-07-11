Bracebridge Capital LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 5,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.