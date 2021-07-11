Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.83 Million

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report sales of $319.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the lowest is $307.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

