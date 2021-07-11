GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Hits $77,650.88

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $77,650.88 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00399968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

