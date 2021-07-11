Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $27.05 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.00. 1,143,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,151. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $317.31 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

