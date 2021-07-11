$81.50 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce sales of $81.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.01 million and the highest is $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $334.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

INN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 405,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,069. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

