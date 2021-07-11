Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.47. 5,616,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $241.04. The firm has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

