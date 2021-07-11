Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Matador Resources worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 884,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,943. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.