HBK Investments L P Takes $4.95 Million Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMII remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. 23,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.