Ossiam Sells 102,131 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 102,131 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $135.59 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

