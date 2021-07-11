Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 774,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $225.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

