Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,893,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,833 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $335.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.