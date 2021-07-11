Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Takes $267,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $54.46 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

