CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,729. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $88.27 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.