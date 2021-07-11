Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 5.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shares of SHOP traded up $31.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,494.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,290.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The company has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.