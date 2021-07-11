Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,913 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 338,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $158.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

