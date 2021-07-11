25,394 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $167.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.00. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

