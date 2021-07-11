Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Lowered by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,913 shares during the quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

SYNA traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. 338,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,609. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $158.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

