Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

