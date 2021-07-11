Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,526 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Executive Network Partnering were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Executive Network Partnering by 129.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 387,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 4,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

