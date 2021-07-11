HBK Investments L P Invests $7 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSIBU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $6,012,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 6,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

