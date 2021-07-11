HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPIU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,222,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,930,000.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 1,036,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

