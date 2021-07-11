HBK Investments L P Invests $7.47 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

GSEVU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 10,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88.

