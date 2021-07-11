HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.67% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

BSPE stock remained flat at $$11.07 during midday trading on Friday. 1,233,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

