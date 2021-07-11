HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 600,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,412,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHAC remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

