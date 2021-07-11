Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $99.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 698,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

