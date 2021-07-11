HBK Investments L P Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDACU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,742,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,750,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NDACU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 1,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,123. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.