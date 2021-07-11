Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $70.68 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00008346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 882,074,537 coins and its circulating supply is 852,118,198 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

