DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.04 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $10.63 or 0.00031266 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $11.04 million and $102,570.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00120220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00163106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,965.24 or 0.99936323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00967561 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

