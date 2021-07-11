Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.53. 875,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.11 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

