Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,887,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

