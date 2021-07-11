William Marsh Rice University Invests $2.18 Million in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 1.2% of William Marsh Rice University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $97.15. 774,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,856. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.33. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.