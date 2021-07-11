Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

HD traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $322.09. 2,587,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.