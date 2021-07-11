Vulcan Value Partners LLC Purchases 32,862 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.96% of Curtiss-Wright worth $46,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $121.83 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

