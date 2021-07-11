Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of VIOO traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.42 and a 12-month high of $213.67.

