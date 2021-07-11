Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO traded up $9.68 on Friday, hitting $480.18. 1,678,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.