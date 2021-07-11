Redwood Grove Capital LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,554 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy makes up 6.4% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 471,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.