Bracebridge Capital LLC Takes Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRONU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000.

NASDAQ:FRONU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 60,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,867. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

