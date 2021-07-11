411,400 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Purchased by Bracebridge Capital LLC

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 411,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. EJF Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJFAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS EJFAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 5,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.