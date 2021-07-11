Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s 6th Largest Position

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Booking comprises 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Booking were worth $136,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,194.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,277.41. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

