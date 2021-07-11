Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and $683,287.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

