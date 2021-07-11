Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $594,718.35 and $15,318.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00234454 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00812514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,094 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.