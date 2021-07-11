Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.79. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 790,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

