HRT Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

