Redwood Investments LLC Sells 15,236 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TSM stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $625.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

