Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 2,676,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.