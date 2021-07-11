Western Standard LLC Makes New $20.63 Million Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 14.7% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,846,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

