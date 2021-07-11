Western Standard LLC Makes New $20.63 Million Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 14.7% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.
ALXN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,846,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
