Western Standard LLC Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 56.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 1.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PG&E by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 387,524 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in PG&E by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 7,222,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

