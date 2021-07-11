iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $437.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.24 and a fifty-two week high of $437.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

