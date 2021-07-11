Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $699.24 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595,464 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.38% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $699,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 104.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,614 shares of company stock worth $23,807,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.